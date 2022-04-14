Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNAP stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

