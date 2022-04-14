Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BICEY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.
Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)
