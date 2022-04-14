Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BICEY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

