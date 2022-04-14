Societe Generale Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Buy

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($114.13) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

LGRDY stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

