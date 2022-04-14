Societe Generale Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Buy

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($114.13) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

LGRDY stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

