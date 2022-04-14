SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

SEDG stock traded up $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.00. The company had a trading volume of 459,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average of $295.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

