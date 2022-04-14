Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

About Solaris Resources (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

