Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.