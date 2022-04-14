SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

SLGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

