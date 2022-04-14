SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) vs. Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Head to Head Contrast

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -30.93% -19.50% Bioqual 9.38% N/A N/A

This table compares SomaLogic and Bioqual’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 15.35 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Bioqual $57.68 million 1.40 $6.33 million $6.28 14.33

Bioqual has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SomaLogic and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 122.87%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Bioqual.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Bioqual Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

