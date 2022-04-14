Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., formerly known as Chanticleer Holdings Inc., is based in PRINCETON, N.J. “

SONN has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

