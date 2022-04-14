Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SON opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

