South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $458.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.