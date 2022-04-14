Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.
Shares of SWX opened at $82.50 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
