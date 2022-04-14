Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Given New GBX 51 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 51 ($0.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SVML opened at GBX 38.22 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £165.28 million and a PE ratio of -25.48. Sovereign Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.70).

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.