SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, April 22nd (NYSEARCA:LOWC)

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, April 22nd.
NYSEARCA LOWC opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $134.86.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
