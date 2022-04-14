Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £105 ($136.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($170.97) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a £135.90 ($177.09) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £122.02 ($159.00).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £125.10 ($163.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is £141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £107.85 ($140.54) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($224.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($160.28), for a total value of £656,943 ($856,063.33).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.