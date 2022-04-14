Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5932 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

SPXSY stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($196.77) to £131.20 ($170.97) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

