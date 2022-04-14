Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 1,048,005 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CXM opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,366,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Sprinklr by 3.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXM shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

