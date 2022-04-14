Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $17,058.23 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $17,058.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,101.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,322. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.