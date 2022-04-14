Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $17,058.23 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $17,058.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,101.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,322. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

