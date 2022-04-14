Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 1,241 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $17,113.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,079.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CXM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.