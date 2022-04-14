Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.22.

Shares of Square stock opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 406.61 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.55.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

