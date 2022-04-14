S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STBA opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

