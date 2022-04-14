Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $91.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

