Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Guggenheim

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.