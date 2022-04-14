Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.
Starbucks stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
