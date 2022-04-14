Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.

Starbucks stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

