Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of STCB opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Starco Brands has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Starco Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
