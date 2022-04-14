State Street (NYSE:STT) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.25.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.