State Street (NYSE:STT) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

