Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.