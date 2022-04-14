Stephens Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.99.

ENPH stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.23. 1,479,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.45. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

