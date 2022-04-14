StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STEP. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

STEP opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.57. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,281,000 after buying an additional 460,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

