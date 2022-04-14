Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 223,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after acquiring an additional 240,768 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.