Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “€308.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($320.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

Volkswagen stock opened at €151.20 ($164.35) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 52-week high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €163.22 and its 200 day moving average is €177.76. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

