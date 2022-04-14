STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of STM opened at €34.68 ($37.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.06. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

