STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.61) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of STM opened at €34.68 ($37.69) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.72 and its 200-day moving average is €40.06. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

