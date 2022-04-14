STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

