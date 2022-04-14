StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGRX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

