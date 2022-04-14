StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AAME opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.16. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.
In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atlantic American (Get Rating)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
