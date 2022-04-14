StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

