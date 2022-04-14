StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

