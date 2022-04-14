StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

