StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

