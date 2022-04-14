StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.