StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

