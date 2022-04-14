StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

