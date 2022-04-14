StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of Limbach stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
Featured Articles
