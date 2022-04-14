StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

