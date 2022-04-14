StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Marchex stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

