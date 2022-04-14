StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.54 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 69.94%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

