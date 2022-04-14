StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

