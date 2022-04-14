StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

