StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.21. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

