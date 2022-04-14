StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

