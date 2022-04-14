StockNews.com Downgrades Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Hold

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $220.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Get Ames National alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ames National in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ames National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.