StockNews.com Downgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 40,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

